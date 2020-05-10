Very Reverend Michael Canon Fleming Parish Priest of Killorlgin & formerly of Scartaglen

Removal at 9.15am Tuesday morning form Flynn’s Funeral Home Killorglin via Cromane Church and Dooks to St James’ Church Killorglin

A private funeral will take place for Canon Michael. The funeral Mass will be streamed on

www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-james-killorglin with burial afterwards in the church grounds.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date which all can attend

