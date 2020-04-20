Very Reverend Fr. Liam Comer, St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert and formerly of Clonakilty, Co. Cork.

A private Funeral will take place for Fr. Liam, which can be viewed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie from Wednesday April 22nd. A Memorial mass will be celebrated in St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Irish Cancer Society, c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

***** Please use the condolences box below.Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments.You do not have to fill the email and website box*****