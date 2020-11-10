Revenue publishes list of over 2,000 Kerry employers that availed of wage subsidy scheme

Revenue has published a list of the over 2,000 Kerry employers that availed of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.

It was a COVID-19 payment administered by Revenue on behalf of the Government from March 26th to August 31st.

It’s since been replaced by the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme.

The Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme was available to employers who kept their employees on the payroll throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The employer paid the wage subsidy to qualifying employees, and was then reimbursed by Revenue.

Nationally over 66,500 employers received subsidy payments totalling €2.9 billion.

Revenue has published on their website the names and addresses of employers who availed of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme, but not the amounts they received.

(https://revenue.ie/en/employing-people/documents/twss/list-of-employers.pdf)

Over 2,000 Kerry employers received the subsidy; this represented 3.3% of all employers nationally in the scheme.

Figures from Revenue show that over a quarter of Kerry employers (27%) had stopped availing of the payments.

Of the 664,000 employees benefiting from the scheme nationally, 2.8% were based in Kerry.