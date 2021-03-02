Rev. Fr. Tom O’Connell, Trafalgar, Australia and formerly of Lisereen, Abbeydorney.

A funeral mass will be held for Rev Fr. Tom O’Connell in Trafalgar, Australia on Thursday at 2.30am (Irish time). Here is the live stream link he funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.nielsenfunerals.com.au/revfrthomasoconnell

and will be available to view for 4 weeks after the service as a recording.

Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers Causeway.

