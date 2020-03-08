Rev. Fr. Tim Gleeson, (Missionaries of the Sacred Heart, Western Road, Cork and formerly of Glenflesk)

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at the Sacred Heart Centre, Western Road, Cork on Tuesday 10th March from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, followed by removal to the adjacent Sacred Heart Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday 11th March at 11:30 am. Burial afterwards to St. Oliver’s Cemetery, Model Farm Road, Cork

