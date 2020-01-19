Rev. Fr. Michael Murphy, Cathedral Place, Killarney & late of Annaghmore, Headford, Killarney.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Monday evening (Jan.20th), from 4pm-6.30pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning (Jan.21st), at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Church Grounds, Kenmare.  No flowers please.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR