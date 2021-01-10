Rev. Fr. (Johno) Heffernan OP.

The Dominican Community, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Knocknagoshel

Reposing at the Dominican College Church, Newbridge, Co. Kildare from 11am on Sunday till 8pm that evening. Private funeral will take place at 11am on Monday in accordance with government guidelines. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge, Co. Kildare . Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but can’t due to current pandemic can watch it on www.dominicansnewbridge.ie.

8th January 2021, (Peacefully) in his sleep in his 94th year. Deeply regretted by his sister Nora, sister-in-law Maura, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, his Dominican Brethren, the Principal & staff, pupils past & present of Newbridge College. R.I.P

