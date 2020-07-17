Rev Fr John Quinlan, Society of African Missions, Blackrock Road, Cork and late of Cahill’s Park, Tralee.

Rev Fr John Quinlan, Society of African Missions, Blackrock Road, Cork, former Provincial Superior (1989-2001), (late of Cahill’s Park, Tralee), on 16 July 2020, peacefully after a long illness, at the SMA House, African Missions, Blackrock Road, Cork. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mary (née Daly), his brother Oliver and his brother-in-law Frank Murphy, his niece Miriam Murphy and nephew John Quinlan. Deeply regretted by his sisters Marie (Murphy), Phil (Casey) and Adrienne (Young), his brothers Fr Patrick (Salford diocese, England), Tommy (Tralee) and Msgr Michael (Salford diocese, England), sisters-in-law (Yvonne and Áine), brothers-in-law (Derek Casey and JJ Young), nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, his best friends Seán O’Connell and Fr Hugh Harkin SMA, relatives, friends, the people of Benin City Archdiocese, Nigeria, and his confreres in the Society of African Missions. In line with government guidelines the funeral will be strictly private. Condolences may be added at www.rip.ie or www.oconnorfuneralcork.ie Thank you for your co-operation and understanding. Requiescat in Pace

