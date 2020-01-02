Rev. Fr. James Hannon, P.E., Sandhill Road, Ballybunion and Newmarket, Co. Cork.

reposing at O’Reilly’s Funeral Home, Newmarket on Friday from 5.30 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Newmarket. Requiem mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by removal to the Cemetery adjoining St. John’s Church, Ballybunion arriving at 2.30pm approx.

