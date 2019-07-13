Rev. Canon Denis O’Mahony, Killeagh, Farranfore. (Retired Parish Priest of Castleisland Parish)

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Sunday (July, 14th) from 3.30pm – 7.30pm, followed by removal to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass for the Rev. Canon Denis O’Mahony will take place on Monday (July 15th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Church Grounds. No flowers by request. Donations if desired, to The Sick & Retired Priests Fund. Enquiries to Sheehan’s Undertakers, Farranfore.