Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Sunday (July, 14th) from 3.30pm – 7.30pm, followed by removal to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass for the Rev. Canon Denis O’Mahony will take place on Monday (July 15th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Church Grounds. No flowers by request. Donations if desired, to The Sick & Retired Priests Fund. Enquiries to Sheehan’s Undertakers, Farranfore.
Latest News
Rev. Canon Denis O’Mahony, Killeagh, Farranfore. (Retired Parish Priest of Castleisland Parish)
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland on Sunday (July, 14th) from 3.30pm - 7.30pm, followed by removal to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass for...
Traditional fair day returns to Castlegregory
A west Kerry village is hosting its second annual traditional fair day today.Such fairs were commonplace before the arrival of marts.Organisers revived the event...
1 Change To Kerry Team For Mayo Clash
There’s one personnel change to the Kerry team for the Super-8 clash with Mayo tomorrow.Micheál Burns comes in for Jack Barry.Diarmuid O'Connor slots back...
County Senior Football League Review
Div 1 Dr Crokes 2-19 St Mary's 0-10Div 5 Gr A Sneem Derrynane 3-9 Milltown/Castlemaine 1-14Div 5 Gr B Cromane 6-16 John Mitchel's 1-10
Kerry Resume Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Campaign
Kerry today resume their TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship campaign.They take on Galway at 1.45 in Portlaoise.Kerry manager Donal O’Doherty
Latest Sports
1 Change To Kerry Team For Mayo Clash
There’s one personnel change to the Kerry team for the Super-8 clash with Mayo tomorrow.Micheál Burns comes in for Jack Barry.Diarmuid O'Connor slots back...
County Senior Football League Review
Div 1 Dr Crokes 2-19 St Mary's 0-10Div 5 Gr A Sneem Derrynane 3-9 Milltown/Castlemaine 1-14Div 5 Gr B Cromane 6-16 John Mitchel's 1-10
Kerry Resume Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Campaign
Kerry today resume their TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship campaign.They take on Galway at 1.45 in Portlaoise.Kerry manager Donal O’Doherty