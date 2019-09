A retired Kerry teacher has been shortlisted for a national award.

Jerh O Donoghue has been named on the shortlist for the inaugural Teachers Inspire Ireland initiative.

Mr ODonoghue was a teacher at Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra in Rathmore and he was nominated by his former student, Joan Cronin.

The initiative focuses on highlighting the contribution made by teachers in Irish society.

The winners will be announced at a gala event which will take place at The Helix in Dublin on October 4th.