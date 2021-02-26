Retired High Court judge hopes proposals to change direct provision will be implemented quickly

A retired High Court judge says he hopes proposals to change the direct provision system will be implemented quickly.

The government today published its White Paper on Ending Direct Provision, which includes proposals to move towards own-door accommodation for asylum seekers.

Retired High Court judge Bryan McMahon, who was born in Listowel, chaired the Working Group on the Protection Process and Direct Provision, which made 173 recommendations in 2015.

He says he hopes that commitment from all government parties means the White Paper’s proposals will be implemented quickly.