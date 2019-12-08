Retention permission refused for west Kerry weir

An Bord Pleanala has refused retention planning for a flow measuring weir on a west Kerry river.

In July, Kerry County Council granted retention to Dan Twomey for the construction of the weir at Slieveglass and Cloonsharragh, Brandon, Tralee, subject to conditions.

The retention relates to the construction of a flow measuring weir to access available flows in the Owennafeana river and to facilitate the further development of a hydroelectric power station downstream.

This was appealed to An Bord Pleanala by Edward and Mary Corkery who claim the weir was not part of an original project to build a hydroelectric station on the river.

Ingleby 451 Limited was granted permission for this development, subject to conditions by An Bord Pleanala in 2004.

In refusing retention for the weir, the board said it was not satisified that the development would not adversely affect the integrity of the Mount Brandon Special Area of Conservation.

As a result, it said it is precluded from granting permission for this development for which retention is sought.

The board decided not to accept its inspector’s recommendation to grant permission.