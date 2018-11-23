Resurfacing works due to begin on the N86 early next year

Resurfacing works are due to begin on the N86 early next year.

Kerry County Council is currently finalising the tender process for major resurfacing works on the N86 Tralee to Dingle Road at Gleann na Gealt, Camp.

Two sections, from Camp village westward and in Lispole, have been completed in recent months as part of a major investment.





Junior Minister Brendan Griffin has welcomed the announcement, adding he made a video showcasing the poor condition of the road at Gleann na Gealt, Camp and sent it to Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The Fine Gael TD says, when the work is finished, it will greatly complement the three sections of the N86 which have been completed so far.