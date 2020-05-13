Resumption of services at Kerry’s Civic Amenity sites

Kerry County Council’s five Civic Amenity Sites will resume accepting cardboard, glass and cans for recycling from next Monday (May 18th).

Since the introduction of the COVID-19 restrictions, services at the sites have been limited.

It was accepting the receipt of household waste from those without an existing waste collection service and material for recycling in EcoSense bags only.

The council is advising that a number of restrictions will remain in place at the sites.

Only cars with one occupant will still be admitted, payments should be made by card where possible and social distancing will be maintained.

The council’s Civic Amenity sites are located in Killarney, Cahersiveen, Milltown, Lios Póil, and Kenmare.