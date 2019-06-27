Results From Round One of Gneeveguilla AC Race Series

The first round of the Gneeveguilla Athletic Club 5k series took place last night in Barraduff and with the results, here’s Tom O’Donoghue.
Manus Kelly Laid to Rest In Donegal
The Funeral has taken place of rally driver Manus ‘Mandy’ Kelly.The Letterkenny man passed away on Sunday afternoon after a crash at the...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
BADMINTONChloe and Sam Magee are through to the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles badminton at the European Games.The Donegal siblings defeated Belarus...
Kerry To Face British Opposition In All-Ireland Junior Football Semi-Final
Kerry will face an away tie against either Scotland or Warrickshire in the All-Ireland Junior Football Semi-final in two weeks time, on Saturday July...
Government Urged to Hold Border Poll – June 27th, 2019
Fianna Fáil senator Mark Daly has condemned the Government’s refusal to include the possibility of a border poll in its report on threats to...
Cannabis for Medicinal Reasons now Allowed – June 27th, 2019
The Minister for Health, Simon Harris has signed legislation to allow for the operation of the Medicinal Cannabis Access Programme on a pilot basis....
Ugly Truths Confront Greyhound Industry – June 27th, 2019
An RTE Investigates programme revealed that a review carried out on behalf by the Irish Greyhound Board found 16,000 greyhounds are born here annually...