Tom O’Donoghue has the results from the fourth race in the Gneeveguilla AC Miles Series whihc took place in Ballydesmond last night.
Results From Round 4 of Gneeveguilla Mile Series
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
GOLFShane Lowry's leading the Irish challenge on the first day of the The Open.The Offaly man has just finished up on four-under-par...
Kerry Team To Play Cork In Munster U20 Football Final Tonight
The Kerry team to play Cork in tonight's Eirgrid Munster Under 20 Football Final has been named.Throw-in at Pairc Ui Rinn is at 7.30...
Puck Fair needs money – July 17th, 2019
Puck Fair has started a Go Fund Me page to raise funds to pay for insurance for Irelands oldest festival. Chairman Declan Falvey spoke...
Save the wall – July 17th, 2019
One of Tralee’s oldest walls, in Lohercannon, is to be demolished as part of a new council house development. Cllr Toirse Ferris belives is...
Train Fares – July 17th, 2019
Tom Randles has asked how we can use our car less, like we’re being asked to, when the train fairs especially for the match...