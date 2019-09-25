Results From Under 15 Football Games Involving Kerry Schools

Schools Fixtures
Corn Eamainn Ui Mhairtin 15 C Football
(South)
Blackwater Community School Lismore 7-3 v Iver Sceine Kenmare 8-16 in Ballincolling
(North)
Tarbert Comprehensive School 4-11 Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí 4-10
Causeway Comprehensive School Glanmire Community College in Millstreet
St Pats Castleisland 1-09 Rice College Ennis 5-16
Corn Mhairtin Mhic Chomara 15 D Football
Hazelwood College Dromcollogher 2-4 St Josephs Ballybunion 5-14 in Tournafulla
15 E Football
Waterpark College Waterford 6-4 Castleisland Community College 0-2
St John Bosco Community College Kildysart 11-14 v Mean Scoil Castlegregory 4-7
All games at 12.30pm and extra-time to be played if required