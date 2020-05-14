Restricted reopening of public car parks at Kerry beaches next Monday

Public car parks at Kerry beaches will re-open on a restricted basis from next Monday (May 18th).

The car parks were closed at the beginning of April in the interests of public health to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Kerry County Council has decided to reopen the car parks, having regard for the Government Roadmap for reopening the country and based on the current advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Kerry County Council is reminding the public that a strict travel limit of 5km still applies under the current public health restrictions.

Director of Services with the council John Breen says only those residing within 5km of beaches should travel to them.

He says there is an understandable desire by many people to avail of the fine weather and visit our beaches, but is urging people to continue to comply with public health advice.

The council is advising those travelling to beaches to ensure the two-metre physical distancing guideline is maintained; groups other than small family units should not congregate to avoid transmission of the virus.

Advisory signage is being erected by Kerry County Council at beach car parks this weekend and members of the public are asked to adhere to that advice.

Kerry County Council will be working in conjunction with Gardaí to oversee these new arrangements.