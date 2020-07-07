Restoration works underway at Day Place

Restoration works are underway on one of Tralee’s best architectural features.

Funding provided by the Heritage Council, Department of Heritage and building owners will be used to regenerate the Georgian terrace at Day Place.

The railings will be removed and conserved by master blacksmith Brendan St John and Ned O’Shea contractors will work on stone conservation.

Kerry County Council was awarded €200,000 under the Historic Towns Initiative for conservation works on Denny Street and Day Place.

The council has been working with Tralee Chamber Alliance to highlight the built heritage of the town since 2017.