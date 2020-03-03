Resources for End of Life Care: One Family’s Story – March 3rd, 2020

‘James’ (not his real name) tells Jerry that his terminally ill father who has been sent home for his final days has been left without the recommended home care support because the HSE does not have the staff or resources to provide the required support. After being contacted by Radio Kerry, the HSE allocated a nurse to assist a home help in the care of James’s father.

