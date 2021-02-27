Resilience Funding Awarded to Six Kerry Golf Clubs

Six golf clubs in Kerry have been awarded grants under the Resilience Fund from Sport Ireland and Golf Ireland.

Castlegregory Golf Club has been awarded the maximum 25-thousand euro.

Both Ceann Sibeal and Kenmare will get 23-thousand euro and Beaufort will receive nearly 16-thousand euro.

Ballyheigue Castle and Maine Valley will both receive just under 14-thousand euro.

The fund aims to provide short-term financial help to golf clubs, support business resilience and future sustainability after Covid-19.