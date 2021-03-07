Residents of Cromane Lower and Glosha cannot sleep at night for fear homes will be destroyed

Residents of Cromane Lower and Glosha cannot sleep at night for fear their homes will be destroyed by tidal flooding.

That’s according to Kerry County Councillor Michael Cahill, who’s calling on the Office of Public Works to carry out emergency repairs to the embankment in the area.

The Fianna Fáil Councillor claims homes are in immediate danger and the OPW needs to act now before it’s too late.

Kerry County Council says that funding for substantial works in this area will only be considered by the OPW following an ongoing study of the area, which will not be completed by end of year.

The council added that from a recent examination, there does not appear to be any evidence of further deterioration of the embankment.