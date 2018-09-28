Residential centre for asylum seekers to open in South Kerry shortly

A former direct provision centre for asylum seekers in South Kerry is to reopen shortly to provide accommodation for people seeking international protection.

The chief executive of Kerry County Council has written to councillors to tell them that the Atlantic Lodge Hotel in Kenmare has been identified as a designated accommodation centre.

The Department of Justice and Equality, through its Reception and Integration Agency, informed the chief executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell, that people seeking refugee status or other forms of international protection will be placed in the Atlantic Lodge Hotel in Kenmare.





Moira Murrell says the indications are that this will proceed as early as next week.

Ms Murrell says the department has indicated that it would be available to meet local representatives on the matter.

It’s understood that the former hotel which was a direct provision centre between 2000 and 2005 can accommodate around 60 people.