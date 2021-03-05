Research shows ocean off Kerry will be warmer and less salty by 2035

The ocean off the south west of Ireland will become warmer and less salty by 2035.

That’s according to researchers at the Marine Institute, who developed computer models to investigate the regional oceanic climate off the south west coast.

The climate model indicates the ocean will be warmer and less saline in this region by 2035 due to projected medium and high greenhouse gas emissions.

The research also claims that the impacts of climate change are already evident in Irish marine waters, with the patterns of harmful algal blooms changing in recent decades.

Dr Caroline Cusack of the Marine Institute, says we must remain vigilant to the stress and damage that human-induced climate change is having on marine ecosystems.