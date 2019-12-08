Research project underway to investigate decline of Kerry sea trout

A research project is underway to investigate the decline of sea trout in Kerry.

Inland Fisheries Ireland has commenced a comprehensive sea trout assessment and monitoring programme in the Lough Currane catchment.

The Currane STAMP project aims to identify potential factors contributing to the apparent decline of populations in the area in recent years.

This programme follows reports from anglers of reduced catches; it is funded by Inland Fisheries Ireland through its Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund.

The Currane system is an internationally renowned angling hotspot for salmon and sea trout and hosts some of the longest lived and largest sea trout in Ireland.

This project is one of 25 in 16 counties which have been awarded funding by Inland Fisheries Ireland through its National Strategy for Angling Development.

Funding of €1 million was announced this week for fisheries conservation, protection and education initiatives and for projects which will give the public greater access to fishing sites.

In total, €242,900 has been awarded to the research project on the Currane – €55,800 in 2018 and a further €187,000 recently.

A separate initiative at Scartleigh Weir near Listowel will also receive €6,000 to support the provision of CCTV equipment to monitor illegal poaching activity in the area.