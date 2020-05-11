Research begins on workspace and housing on Iveragh Peninsula in bid to attract residents

Research has begun on workspaces and housing units available on the Iveragh Peninsula in a bid to attract people to the area.

It’s part of the work of the Uíbh Ráthach Taskforce Action Plan.

Údarás na Gaeltachta is looking at what’s available on a long-term lease or letting arrangement in Uíbh Ráthach or the Iveragh Peninsula.

The limited supply of both workspaces and housing has long been seen as a limiting factor in attracting families and entrepreneurs to the area.

The Uíbh Ráthach Taskforce Action Plan aims to welcome 10 new families to Uíbh Ráthach over a three-year period and hopes the research will result in infrastructural information beneficial to the area.

Renowned researcher Dr Breandán Ó Caoimh, who’s completed significant research in the area previously, is conducting this research on behalf of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Meanwhile the taskforce has appointed a Research Officer.

Shane Grant’s work will focus primarily on the research-related actions set out in the Uíbh Ráthach Taskforce Action Plan 2019-2022.