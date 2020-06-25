Rescuing 2020 tourism season among priorities for newly elected Mayor and Cathaoirleach

Rescuing the 2020 tourism season and supporting the local economy are the priorities of the newly elected highest-ranking officials of Kerry’s Municipal Districts.

Fine Gael Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald has been elected the Cathaoirleach of the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD.

His main priority is to promote Kerry as a holiday destination, particularly within the next six months.

Cllr Fitzgerald would also like to see a number of projects, particularly those that will provide employment and rejuvenate the local economy, progresses during his term.

A new greenway from Dingle to Cloghane, which Cllr Fitzgerald is involved in developing, is nearly ready to go to planning and he would be seeking support to move it to the next stage.

Cllr Fitzgerald says Kerry has many hidden gems, which he will work to promote initially:

Labour Cllr Terry O’Brien was named as the Mayor of Tralee earlier today.

Cllr O’Brien says he will focus on investment in Tralee town centre and helping the town and wider Municipal District to recover from the impact of the coronavirus.

He says a lot of people are struggling, adding it will be a slow process to get everything back up and running.

Cllr O’Brien says, if it’s safe to do so, Féile na mBláth will take place in Tralee at the end of the summer which would provide a boost to the local economy.

He is urging people to support their local shops to ensure they can remain open: