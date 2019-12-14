Rescheduled East Kerry Final On Tomorrow In Fitzgerald Stadium

By
radiokerrysport
-

Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney is the venue for the Dr O Donoghue Cup Final.

Dr Crokes and Legion face off in the season ending decider.

The game was postponed last weekend due to the red weather warning.

Dr Crokes Selector is Niall O Callaghan

