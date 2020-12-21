Requests for home tests or transport assistance need to be made before Kerry people are referred for COVID-19 test

GPs and contact tracers need to be made aware if people in Kerry need a home test or assistance with transport before referring them for a COVID-19 test.

That’s the message from Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

It comes given the recent increased demand for COVID-19 testing.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is reminding the public of the referral process for this test.

They say an appointment for a test is either arranged through a GP referral for those displaying symptoms or by a member of the contact tracing team for those deemed as a close contact of a positive case.

Appointments are issued through an automated system and times and details are sent by text.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says if anyone is particularly challenged in getting to the test centre, they need to bring this to the attention of the person making the referral so the necessary arrangements can be made.

Requests for assistance with transport to the testing centre or for a home visit cannot be dealt with by the staff at the testing site or the HSE helpline; these requests can only be made by the referrer, either the GP or contact tracer.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is appealing to the public not to ring the centre requesting transport to the test site or a test at home.

They say these phone lines are used by staff to keep the centre running smoothly and efficiently.