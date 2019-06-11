Republic Of Ireland Legend Happy With Euro 2020 Campaign To Date

Republic of Ireland legend Ray Houghton says you can’t ask for much more from Mick McCarthy’s side.

They’re top of their Euro 2020 qualifying group after a 2-0 win over Gibraltar at the Aviva Stadium.

Mick McCarthy’s side endured a frustrating night but remain unbeaten in Group D.

Houghton is happy with the campaign to date https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/RAZOR.mp3

Ray Houghton was speaking today at the launch of The National Football Exhibition in the UL Sports Arena.

The exhibition will be in UL Sports Arena from June 13th to 30th and entry is free.