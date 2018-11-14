Republic of Ireland Defeat Wales In Victory Shield

The Republic of Ireland Under-16s kept their Victory Shield defence alive with an impressive 4-0 win over Wales in Tralee this afternoon.

A brace from Oliver O’Neill and goals from Louie Barry and Andrew Moran either side of the break sealed the victory at Mounthawk Park ahead of the final game against Scotland on Friday.

Ireland Manager Paul Osam gave his reaction to Padraig Harnett.





Northern Ireland take on Scotland tonight in their second-round game at 6pm in Mounthawk Park.

