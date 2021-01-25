Representatives of Valentia Island wind energy project to meet Environment Minister to seek funding

Representatives from Valentia Island are to meet the Environment Minister today to seek funding for an offshore wind farm off the Kerry coast.

Valentia Island Energy Consortium and four other island communities are meeting Minister Eamon Ryan today to secure funding and support for the project.

The plan for the project is to generate renewable hydrogen gas using a floating wind farm off the coast of Kerry, which could be consumed in Ireland and exported to international markets.

Hydrogen energy can be used to provide electricity for businesses, heat homes and fuel transport.

Colum O’Connell of Valentia Island Energy Consortium, says the project has potential to help the environment and provide much-needed jobs to South Kerry.