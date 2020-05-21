Reports two residents in Killarney direct provision centre test positive for COVID-19

It’s being reported two residents of a direct provision centre in Killarney tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s believed two men at Linden House tested positive two weeks ago and were moved from the centre.

Linden House opened as a direct provision centre in Killarney in late 2017.

Two men at Linden House tested positive two weeks ago and were moved from the centre, according to Anne Lucey writing in today’s Irish Examiner.

It is understood that both have fully recovered.

The Department of Justice told Radio Kerry that it’s the HSE’s responsibility to carry out tests in direct provision centres; all centres are operated by the Department of Justice.

The department adds it doesn’t communicate the results of any tests.