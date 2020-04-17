Reports Stobart Group considering Stobart Air aquisition

It’s being reported that the UK-based Stobart Group is considering acquiring the struggling Stobart Air.

The Dublin-based company operates the Aer Lingus Regional Service, including the Kerry-Dublin PSO route.

Recent reports suggest that Stobart Air may consider having an examiner appointed to provide protection from creditors and help it to survive.

The Irish Independent reports that an alternative plan would involve Stobart Group buying a 49 per cent stake in Stobart Air from EY which is acting as the administrator to UK company Connect Airways of which Stobart Air is part.

Any deal would need the support of Aer Lingus; Stobart Air’s contract with the airline expires in 2022.

Earlier this week, Kerry Airport told Radio Kerry that it is committed to continuing the Kerry-Dublin route.

CEO of the airport, John Mulhearn said he believes Stobart Air will find the means to prevail in these difficult times and they have his full support.