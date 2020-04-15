Reports Stobart Air to seek court protection in coming days

It’s being reported Stobart Air is poised to seek court protection from creditors in the coming days.

The Aer Lingus regional operator currently provides the public service obligation (PSO) route from Kerry to Dublin Airport.

The Irish Times is reporting that Stobart Air is likely to ask the High Court to appoint an examiner; this would give the operator protection for a period of time in order to aid its survival.

The operator’s current PSO contract for the Kerry-Dublin route expires on January 31st, 2022.

Kerry Airport has declined to comment.