Reports that Ryanair is to close Faro base

It’s being reported that Ryanair is to close its base in Faro with the loss of over 100 jobs.

The SNPVAC cabin crew union says the airline told it of its intention to close the base in the Algarve from next year due to a number of factors including Brexit fears and the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The union had called a strike from August 21st to 25th prior to the briefing.

Ryanair has not denied or confirmed the closure.

The airline operates two flights a week between Kerry Airport and Faro from June to September.