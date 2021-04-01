Reports of Kerry attendees at party which breached COVID-19 regulations

It’s being reported that people with Kerry addresses were among those fined for attending a house party in Cork, which was in breach of COVID-19 regulations.

The Irish Examiner reports gardaí issued 30 on-the-spot fines to people attending a party at a rented house on the southside of the city.

They issued several €150 fines to attendees and fines of €500 to those who were identified as the organisers of the party, which took place in a rented house near University College Cork.

The paper understands a number of attendees gave home addresses in Kerry.