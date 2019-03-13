Reports fishermen departed vessel in Dingle due to working conditions

It’s being reported that over a dozen fishermen departed a vessel in Dingle, due to issues over working conditions earlier this week.

A crew of thirteen walked off the fishing vessel in Dingle and attended the local garda station, where they stayed overnight.

The Marine Survey Office detained the UK-registered vessel and commenced a controlled inspection, following a complaint made to gardaí regarding living and working conditions.





According to today’s Irish Examiner, serious deficiencies were found during the inspection and the British maritime administration has since been notified.

The Garda Press Office says, at this time, it’s an issue for the Department of Transport.