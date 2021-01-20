Reports of COVID-19 outbreak in Kerry community hospital

Radio Kerry understands there has been a COVID-19 outbreak at West Kerry Community Hospital in Dingle.

A number of staff have been affected, as well as up to 14 residents.

In a statement to Radio Kerry, HSE Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said it cannot confirm an outbreak at the West Kerry Community Hospital, or at any other named community hospital/community nursing unit.

It added that while it cannot comment on individual cases or outbreaks of COVID-19, it can confirm that it is dealing with a number of outbreaks of COVID-19 in residential facilities in this region, both public and private.

The HSE said it is supporting these facilities to ensure that the necessary supports are in place to manage the outbreaks.

It’s understood that COVID-19 vaccines were administered at the hospital in the past few days although, as per protocols, people who are COVID-19 positive have had their vaccine delayed.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare expects to have offered a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination to residents and staff in all private nursing homes and community hospitals in the region on or before this Sunday, January 24th.

The roll-out to these residents and staff continues this week, and as of yesterday the HSE were vaccinating at 13 sites in the region.

The HSE also said that despite the best efforts of their staff and the staff of private nursing homes, they are still facing significant staffing challenges in a number of nursing homes and community hospitals.