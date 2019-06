There’s speculation that a superyacht seen around the coast of Kerry over the weekend is the property of the owners of Chupa Chup lollipops.

The vessel named AIR was seen in Tralee Bay on Friday and is now off the coast of Cork.

The superyacht is 81 metres long and weighs almost 2,000 tonnes.

It’s understood AIR is owned by Augusto Perfetti of the Italian-Dutch confectionary giant Perfetti Van Melle which owns the Chupa Chup sweet company.