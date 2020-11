It’s being reported that AIB is planning to buy back an entity it was forced to sell to Fexco in 2011.

As part of its restructuring following the financial crisis, the bank sold Goodbody Stockbrokers; Killorglin-based Fexco now owns 51% of the brokerage.

The Irish Times is reporting that AIB is now in exclusive talks to buy back the company.

Two takeover deals for Goodbody fell through over the past two years, with one valuing the company at over €150 million.