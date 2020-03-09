Reports that 21 gardaí are to be investigated in relation to alleged flouting of licensing laws in Killarney

It’s understood that GSOC will inform 21 gardaí that they’re being investigated as part of a probe into the alleged disregard of liquor licensing laws.

The allegations have been made by a garda who made a protected disclosure regarding alleged incidents that happened in the Killarney Garda Division.

The garda published an online blog alleging misconduct by members in the Killarney Division in relation to the flouting of liquor licensing laws, the issuing of exemptions and claims of bullying and intimidation.

The Irish Times and the Irish Daily Star report that the Garda Síóchána Ombudsman will notify 21 gardaí that they’re being investigated into the alleged flouting of licensing laws.

The garda who’s made the allegations which date from 2012 is currently on sick leave but in January indicated that he intends resigning from the force.

The Irish Times reports that GSOC is to officially inform 21 garda members, some of whom are no longer based in Kerry, that it will be investigating their alleged conduct.

No allegations of wrongdoing have been proven against any of the members.

None of the organisations involved are commenting on the matter.