Report suggests new planning application for Shannon LNG

It’s being reported that a fresh planning application for the Shannon LNG project in north Kerry is to be lodged.

The original planning application is the subject of a High Court challenge by Friends of the Environment.

The Irish Independent reports that New Fortress Energy has told the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it will be pushing ahead with the liquified natural gas terminal on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank.

It intends to file for a new planning permission which, if approved, would replace the application currently being challenged.

The development has come under fire from environmental campaigners as it will use fracked gas from the US; while supporters say the terminal will provide much needed employment in the area.