Report states Shannon LNG is not needed

A report commissioned by the European Climate Foundation states that the Shannon LNG project is not needed to ensure security of energy supply.

The report states that new gas infrastructure projects would be a waste of EU funds.

The planned liquefied natural gas terminal for the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank is eligible to share in 29 billion euro in EU funding for such projects.

Ireland South MEP Mick Wallace says the report carried out by French consultants Artelys for the European Climate Foundation shows how Fine Gael are unwilling to listen to scientific argument and that pushing forward with Shannon LNG – which he described as environmentally damaging – was a joke.

Critics of LNG say it would process fracked gas imported from the United States.

The outgoing government has backed Shannon LNG’s inclusion in the EU’s list of projects of common interest which enables such projects to seek EU funding.

Advocates for LNG says the project is vital for job creation in North Kerry and that gas is still needed while we transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy.