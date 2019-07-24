Report shows at least 160 long-term care beds needed in Kerry

A report shows Kerry needs at least 160 long term care beds to bring the county in line with the national average.

There is an unequal supply of health and social care across counties in Ireland, according to new ESRI research funded by the Health Research Board.

The report draws on data from 2014.

16% of the Kerry population or 23,135 people were over the age of 65 and 2,500 people were over the age of 85 in 2014.

Around 19,000 people were estimated to have a disability.

41% of people had medical cards, 4% had GP visit cards and almost 45% or 64,462 had both cards.

163 long-term care beds were needed to bring Kerry in line with the national average.

The report shows there were 500 home care packages in Kerry in 2014 and almost 568,000 home help hours, which is higher than the national average.

In 2014, Kerry has a supply of GPs, community and public health nurses, physiotherapists and home care hours at least 10% higher than the national average.

The number of occupational therapists, speech and language therapists and social workers in the county was equal to the national average.

However, the number of psychologists, counsellors, podiatrists and chiropodists was at least 10% below the national average.