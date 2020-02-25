Report shows Kerry has second lowest commercial vacancy rate in the country

County Kerry has the second lowest commercial vacancy rate in the country.

That’s according to the GeoView Commercial Property Report Q4 2019.

This report from GeoDirectory shows Kerry has the second lowest rate of vacant commercial premises in the country at 10.7%, as of quarter 4 2019; the average national rate is 13.3%.

Tralee has the highest commercial vacancy rate in Kerry at 16.4%; in Listowel the vacancy rate is 12.7%, while it’s 10.6% in Killarney.

Commercial units in the accommodation and food sectors account for a quarter (24.1%) of the total stock of commercial addresses in Kerry, the highest rate in the country.

Of the selected sample of 21 towns in Munster, Killarney has one of the highest rates of businesses deemed to be in the services industry, at 56% (55.8%) of all premises in the town.