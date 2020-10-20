Report shows Kerry has high rate of poisoning of birds of prey

Kerry has one of the highest rates of poisoning of birds of prey.

The details are revealed in a report by the National Parks and Wildlife Service, entitled Recording and Addressing Persecution and Threats to our Raptors.

This report shows that of the number of incidents involving raptors, or birds of prey, between 2007 and 2019, Kerry had the third highest total at 30, behind Wicklow at 57, and Tipperary at 33.

The 30 birds of prey were either injured or killed in incidents all over Kerry, 16 of which involved either poison or persecution.

There were more white-tailed sea eagles injured or killed in Kerry – a total of 12 between 2007 and 2019, the highest number of all counties.

There were eight hen harriers injured or killed in Kerry – again, the highest number of all counties, along with eight barn owls, and one common buzzard.

There was also one short-eared owl injured or killed in Kerry between 2007 and 2019 – this was the only one recorded in the country.

The report notes, however, that it’s likely other short-eared owls were shot or poisoned but undiscovered, mainly due to the remote and densely vegetated areas they frequent.

The report states that 20 poisoning incidents involved Nitroxynil, and mentioned one of an uncooked chicken laced with Nitroxynil which was found by children on a school outing, west of Killarney.