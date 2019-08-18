Report says Kerry Airport has received €37m from State since 2012

It’s being reported that Kerry Airport has received €37 million in State funding since 2012.

According to the Sunday Independent, a Department of Transport report has shown that the Farranfore airport received the most capital grants and operating subvention under the €94 million Regional Airports Programme.

Donegal Airport received the second highest amount of funding since 2012, getting €29.5 million in funding, followed by Knock with 17.9 million and Waterford on 9.3 million.