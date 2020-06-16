Report finds strong relationship between public and local news

82% of people said they would miss their local radio station as a source of news if it went out of business.

It’s among the findings of the Reuters Digital News Report published today.

87% of those surveyed said they were interested in local news.

The Reuters Digital News Report found that two thirds of Irish people believe journalism is either very or extremely important for society.

It found that Irish news consumers also appear to have a stronger relationship with local news than elsewhere in the world with 87% saying they are interested in local news.

92% of people who described themselves as news lovers expressed an interest in local news, while among passive news consumers the figure was still high at 71%.

70% of 18-to-24-year olds said they were interested in local news with the figure for older age groups even higher.

The majority of Irish respondents showed a preference for objective, balanced news with 62% saying they were concerned about what was real and fake on the internet.